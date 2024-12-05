Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 50,409 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.03% of United Therapeutics worth $164,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,115.25. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $960,576.75. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,442 shares of company stock worth $44,577,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

