Jamie Iannone Sells 5,625 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75.

On Monday, October 7th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.62. 2,345,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

