Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 7,715 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALKT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,059.57. This trade represents a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,360,184 shares of company stock worth $245,134,620. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

