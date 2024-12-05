Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 22,764 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 343.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,550,000 after buying an additional 1,932,116 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $43,395,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,956,000 after purchasing an additional 765,877 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Semtech by 143.1% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 899,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 529,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $14,307,000.

Shares of SMTC opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $70.27.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Benchmark lifted their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

