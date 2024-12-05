Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.25% of GitLab worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 268.1% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 527.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,254.40. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,062,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.54.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research raised their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

