Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,842 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 290,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE XHR opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

