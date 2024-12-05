J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $185.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

