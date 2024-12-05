iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 94,487 shares.The stock last traded at $153.12 and had previously closed at $153.41.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,839,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

