iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.37 and last traded at $136.27, with a volume of 703986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

