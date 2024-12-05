iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.51 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

