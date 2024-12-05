iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

