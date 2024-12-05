iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 89360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $518.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth about $477,000.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.