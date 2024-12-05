iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.80, with a volume of 651548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.