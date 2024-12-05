iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $71.18, with a volume of 56316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

