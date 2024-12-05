iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IBMM opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

