iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 21,219 shares.The stock last traded at $151.55 and had previously closed at $151.15.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $631.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151,129 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

