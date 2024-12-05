iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.38 and last traded at $104.87, with a volume of 5670794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.76.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

