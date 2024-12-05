iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $134.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

