iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.
