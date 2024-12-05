iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 293.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 637,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,722,000 after buying an additional 1,773,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.13 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1593 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.