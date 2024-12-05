iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $79.91, with a volume of 4845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

