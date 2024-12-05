iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.42. 58,655,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 34,058,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

