iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.75 and last traded at $54.48. 52,619,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 33,928,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

