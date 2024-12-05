iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

