Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.72. 11,345,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 13,529,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

IREN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

