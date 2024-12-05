Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 362 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 110.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $177.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

