Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 9,400 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $43,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 23.2 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $118.15 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

