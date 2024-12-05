Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 6,896 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 141.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,221 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,085.58. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,722 shares of company stock worth $136,732,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 0.4 %

DoorDash stock opened at $176.88 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.