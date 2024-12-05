Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in AON were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AON opened at $382.11 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

