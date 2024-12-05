Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 826.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

