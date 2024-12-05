Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $74.62 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

