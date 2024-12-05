Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.42 and last traded at $83.19, with a volume of 28227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

