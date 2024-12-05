Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 183096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1748 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 26,605.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

