Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 183096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1748 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
