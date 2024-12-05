Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $549.95 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $552.08. The company has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

