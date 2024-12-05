Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.61.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

ISRG opened at $549.95 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.50 and a 52-week high of $552.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.07. The company has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,247. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

