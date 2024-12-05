Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 377,973 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $5,684,713.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,561,310.72. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 74,248 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $596,211.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,409,430.62.

On Monday, October 21st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,766,041.86.

On Monday, October 7th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ LUNR traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 37,987,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,133,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

