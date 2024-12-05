International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 979401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

International Seaways Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,625.72. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,392.50. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $758,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in International Seaways by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

