International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 265.47 ($3.37), with a volume of 61036570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.80 ($3.33).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

