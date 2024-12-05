International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 265.47 ($3.37), with a volume of 61036570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.80 ($3.33).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.7 %
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.