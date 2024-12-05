Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 115,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 234,338 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

