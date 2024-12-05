Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 33,240 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,240 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 277,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $58.94 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

