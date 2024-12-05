Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,695,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.