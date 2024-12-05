Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 3,592 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $175,931,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,650 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,971 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

