Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 22446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Intapp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $190,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,728.36. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 44,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,733.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,093,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,055,935.60. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,215 shares of company stock valued at $21,457,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.