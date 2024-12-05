Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 4,565 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,469.74. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 98.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $474,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $6,267,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

