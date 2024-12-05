Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $38,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,431.90. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yelp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of YELP opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,492 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,229 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Yelp by 347.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

