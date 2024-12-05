Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 9,653,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 33,725.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Under Armour by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 327,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,556 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

