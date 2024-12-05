Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) CFO Sells 11,856 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $166,458.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,924. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NerdWallet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 307,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,521. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NerdWallet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $6,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRDS

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.