Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Sells $565,500.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,424,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,330.38. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LFST opened at $7.33 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $623,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 367,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $4,326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after acquiring an additional 235,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

