Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Sells $111,773.08 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Free Report) EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

