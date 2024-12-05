Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Sells $111,773.08 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hasbro Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.