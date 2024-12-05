Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,373,970.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,373,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,216.05. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $1,333,670.00.

On Monday, September 30th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,236,300.00.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 278.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 17.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

